Chinese soldier apprehended by security force in Ladakh

Chinese soldier apprehended by security force in Ladakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 16:02 ist
He might have entered Indian territory inadvertently. Credit: iStock Photo

A Corporal of Chinese People's Liberation Army was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said.

The Chinese soldier has been identified as Wang Ya Long and he has been provided with required medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes, it said.

Both Indian and Chinese armies have deployed over 50,000 troops each along the LAC in eastern Ladakh including in the Demchok sector following the escalation of the five-month-long military standoff that began in early May.

The Army said the PLA soldier will be returned after completion of all the formalities.

"A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on October 19 after he had strayed across the LAC," the Army said in a statement.

"The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions," it added.

The statement said a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

"As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul–Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities," the Army said.

Sources said the PLA soldier was interrogated on how he crossed over to the Indian side.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ladakh
China
India-China border

What's Brewing

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 