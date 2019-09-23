Chinmayanand: Embarrassment for BJP before UP by-polls

As the BJP prepares to make a clean sweep in the forthcoming by-polls in 11 assembly constituencies, the allegation of ''sexual exploitation'' against senior party leader Swami Chinmayanand has come as a huge embarrassment.

What compounded the woes of the saffron party was Chinmayanand's alleged ''admission'' before the special investigation team (SIT), which was probing the matter, that he had the victim ''massage'' him on several occasions and that he was ''ashamed'' of his conduct.

The allegation against Chinmayanand came barely a few days after BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Senger was charged with hatching a conspiracy to get the girl, who had accused him of rape, killed in a road mishap. Two members of the victim's family were killed in the ''accident''.

Senior BJP leaders here admitted that the two cases had left the party red faced and had given ammunition to the opposition to attack the party.

''Of course, the opposition parties have got ammunition to attack us, they (opposition) were bereft of the issues,'' said a senior state BJP leader while speaking to DH here.

Incidentally, BJP expelled Senger from the party more than a year after he had been accused of rape. BJP had drawn flak from different quarters after it failed to act against the MLA even 17 months after the incident.

The saffron party, however, has not so far taken any action against Chinmayanand, who was arrested on charges of ''sexually exploiting'' a law student of his own college in Shahajahanpur.

The opposition leaders, especially Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP supremo Mayawati have been attacking the saffron party on Senger and Chinmayananda cases.

''BJP stands exposed on the issue of safety of women, its own leaders have been found to be exploiting the women,'' said a senior UP Congress leader here.

It remains to be seen if the opposition parties make the twin cases part of their campaign in the assembly by-polls and whether it impacts the outcome of the elections.