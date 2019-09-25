Chinmayananda case: Cops dragged victim away from home

The family members of the law student who accused senior BJP leader and former union minister Chinmayananda of rape, alleged that the cops ''dragged' the victim from the house.

The victim, who was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday, was not even allowed to put on her slippers, the family members alleged.

''They (SIT sleuths) took her away forcibly, they did not show any papers,'' the father of the victim told reporters in Shahajahanpur, about 175 kilometres from here.

He said that the pre-arrest bail application of the victim was admitted by the court and was scheduled to be taken up by the court on Thursday. ''What was the hurry?,'' he asked.

The father categorically rejected the allegations that the victim was part of the conspiracy to ''blackmail'' Chinmayananda by making his ''sex videos'' public.

The victim had also denied the charges. She had alleged that the SIT wanted to ''save'' the seer.

The SIT sleuths, however, claimed that they had ''solid evidence'' to prove the ''complicity'' of the victim. ''The law student was arrested only after we gathered irrefutable evidence against her,'' said an SIT member in Shahajahanpur.

The lawyer representing Chinamayanada also said that the victim should have been arrested earlier. ''She is the main accused in the extortion case,'' said Om Singh, the seer's lawyer.