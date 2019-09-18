Chinmayananda rape case: Victim threatens to kill self

The law student, who has accused former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Swami Chinmayananda of ''sexually exploiting'' her, on Wednesday charged the special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the matter, with hesitating to act against the accused and threatened to commit self-immolation if the Swami was not arrested.

''I am unable to understand why has Chinmayananda not been arrested till now.....the SIT must arrest him immediately,'' the student told reporters in Shahajahanpur, about 175 kilometres from here.

''I will commit self-immolation if Chinmayananda is not arrested,'' she said.

The victim also accused the Swami of ''feigning'' illness to escape arrest. ''He is indulging in drama only to evade arrest,'' she said while responding to reports that Chinmayananda was ill and was advised rest by the doctors.

The law student said that she would be consulting her lawyers to approach the Allahabad high court in the matter.

The victim had recorded her statement before a magistrate in Shahajahanpur on Tuesday. Earlier she had also been quizzed by the SIT.

The student, who had posted a video on the social media alleging her ''sexual exploitation'', had also accused the district officials in Shahajahanpur of threatening her parents for daring to lodge a complaint against Chinmayananda.

She had lodged a rape complaint against the seer in Delhi as the UP police had refused to register the same.

She had given over 40 videos to the police to substantiate her charges against Chinmayananda, who was also the director of the law college, where she studied.

The Swami, however, has rejected the allegations and claimed that he had received an anonymous phone call demanding rs. five crore extortion. He had also alleged in the complaint that the caller had threatened to release an ''obscene video''.