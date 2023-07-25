Chopper carrying MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan develops snag, forces him to travel by road

MP CM travels by road after chopper develops snag

Chouhan was supposed to reach Seoni Malwa, but the technical snag in his helicopter disrupted his plan.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 25 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 17:37 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

A helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan developed a technical snag, forcing him to travel to Seoni Malwa town by road from Bankhedi in Hoshangabad district on Tuesday.

“I apologise to you for not reaching Seoni Malwa on time to be in your midst as the helicopter developed some technical snag at Bankhedi,” the CM said in a video message.

Also Read | Priyanka lying, farmers being given Rs 12,000, says Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Chouhan, who recorded the message while travelling in a car, said the ‘Jan Darshan’ programme in which he was supposed to take part stood cancelled due to the delay.

“But I will not go back without meeting you all and will reach the venue of the meeting soon,” Chouhan said.

After taking part in the ‘Vikas Parv’ programme, being organised in the BJP-governed state from July 16 to August 14 ahead of the crucial year-end assembly polls, at Bankhedi, Chouhan was supposed to reach Seoni Malwa, but the technical snag in his helicopter disrupted his plan.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh
India News

