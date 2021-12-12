Chopper crash victim's daughter faces right wing trolls over old tweets, deactivates account

Right-wing trolls attacked the daughter of a Brigadier who lost his life alongside CDS General Bipin Rawat over a set of older tweets where she was critical of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, forcing her to deactivate her account altogether.

The attacks on Aashna Lidder, daughter of Brigadier L.S. Lidder, began before the funeral pyre for her father was even lit up. According to a report by The Telegraph, the trolls branded Aashna as “woke”, “military brat” and "the next Gurmehar Kaur."

The report quoted one of her earlier tweets, which read: “Woke up to watching Yogi Adityanath undermine the Opposition. I get it. This is politics. But it is cheap and absolutely not ok to say things like ‘she’s only capable of sweeping floor.’ I mean, wow, toothless tiger doesn’t stop roaring, truly. Yogi, clear the turmoil in UP first.”

Along with the tweet, Aashna had attached a news report carrying a comment by the UP chief minister over visuals of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sweeping a room where she was detained by the State police.

According to the publication, her tweets were dug up by @kashyap_1407, whose Twitter and linked Facebook profile introduce the user as "A.V. Kashyap, a food process engineer from Vijayawada."

“This is what woke culture can do to you, even if you’re a military brat, more so if you’re a daughter of a fallen hero,” Kashyap, whose Twitter bio has a mention of “Hindutva”, posted. Kashyap later deleted the tweet, but many had already taken screenshots and shared them in support and condemnation.

