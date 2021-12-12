Chopper crash victim's daughter faces right wing trolls

Chopper crash victim's daughter faces right wing trolls over old tweets, deactivates account

The trolls branded Aashna as 'woke', 'military brat' and 'the next Gurmehar Kaur'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2021, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 16:01 ist
Aashna Lidder, daughter of Brigadier L.S. Lidder. Credit: PTI File Photo

Right-wing trolls attacked the daughter of a Brigadier who lost his life alongside CDS General Bipin Rawat over a set of older tweets where she was critical of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, forcing her to deactivate her account altogether.

The attacks on Aashna Lidder, daughter of Brigadier L.S. Lidder, began before the funeral pyre for her father was even lit up. According to a report by The Telegraph, the trolls branded Aashna as “woke”, “military brat” and "the next Gurmehar Kaur."

The report quoted one of her earlier tweets, which read: “Woke up to watching Yogi Adityanath undermine the Opposition. I get it. This is politics. But it is cheap and absolutely not ok to say things like ‘she’s only capable of sweeping floor.’ I mean, wow, toothless tiger doesn’t stop roaring, truly. Yogi, clear the turmoil in UP first.”

Along with the tweet, Aashna had attached a news report carrying a comment by the UP chief minister over visuals of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sweeping a room where she was detained by the State police.

According to the publication, her tweets were dug up by @kashyap_1407, whose Twitter and linked Facebook profile introduce the user as "A.V. Kashyap, a food process engineer from Vijayawada."

“This is what woke culture can do to you, even if you’re a military brat, more so if you’re a daughter of a fallen hero,” Kashyap, whose Twitter bio has a mention of “Hindutva”, posted. Kashyap later deleted the tweet, but many had already taken screenshots and shared them in support and condemnation.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Why it is important to plan finances

Why it is important to plan finances

 