Chorus against final exams in September intensify; no semester, final exams in universities under Delhi govt

Days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) set a September deadline for conducting final year exams, at least three states -- Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- on Saturday announced that it cannot follow the guidelines with Delhi government announcing the cancellation of all forthcoming semester and final exams in universities governed by it citing the Covid-19 situation.

The Delhi government has directed the varsities under it to promote students to next semester and award final semester students with degrees by assessing their past performance and through a "progressive method of evaluation". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to follow his government's decision and cancel exams in central universities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"There is lot of anguish among students, teachers and others due to the UGC decision. Everyone thinks it is a wrong decision and it should be recalled. Institutions like the IITs and National Law University have granted degrees on the basis of internal assessment. Why can't this be adopted in other universities? Universities in other countries have also done so," Kejriwal said in in his letter to Modi, as he demanded that final exams be cancelled in all central universities.

Tamil Nadu government said it cannot conduct final examinations in September, as several educational institutions have been converted into Covid-19 care centres. The West Bengal Vice-Chancellors Council also said it will be approaching the UGC Chairman, saying the process of evaluation is almost over and there is no scope to incorporate the UGC guidelines and the Centre's advisory to conduct the tests by September-end.

The CPI(M) also raised objections to the UGC's "unilateral proposal" for a "homogeneous national pattern of online/open book examinations" due to Covid-19, as it batted for awarding degrees on the basis of performance in previous semesters. It said internet connectivity in the country is still around 36% only and access to online classes or examinations does not exist for a vast majority of students, particularly the marginalised and those living in digitally unconnected parts in the country.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had permitted the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) to conduct final year examinations, saying it was mandatory to hold the final exams. Following this, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a circular instructing that final exams be held by September 30.

On Friday, Karnataka government had announced conducting final year exams as per UGC guidelines while deciding to promote all intermediate semester students pursuing degree and post-graduation courses including engineering and diploma for the academic year 2019- 20 without examinations. Himachal Pradesh government also said that it will hold final year exams by August.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education, said it was "unfair” to conduct examinations for students amid the pandemic, which has already “hampered their learning in the absence of regular classes, practicals, and lab work”.

Emphasising that "unprecedented times required unprecedented decisions", he said it was “unfair to withhold their degrees now without which they cannot start with their professional journey." Earlier, Delhi government had decided to promote students of Class IX and XI on the basis of their previous performances.

"The ones who were appearing for semester examinations should be promoted to next semester on the basis of internal assessment and performance in mid term exams. And the final semester/year students should also be evaluated on the previous semesters, performance in internal assessments and should be awarded degrees," he said.