Christmas celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir

The miniscule Christian population of Kashmir Saturday celebrated Christmas with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour as the devotees thronged churches for mass and held special prayers for peace across the Valley amid the unabated cold wave.

The biggest mass in the Valley was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road in the heart of Srinagar city, where hundreds of Christians, including women and children, assembled to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ and held special prayers.

As part of midnight celebrations, chorus prayers were also organised. Large number of community members participated in the midnight mass. Later special prayers were led by the Father of the church.

On the occasion the father of the church threw light on the teachings of Jesus Christ and sent across a message of peace and love. “We celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. He was born in this world to bring the message of peace. It is the celebration of God’s love in the human form,” he said.

Similar functions were held in Anantnag town, 52 km from, here, and Baramulla town, 55 km from here and the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

Among those who prayed were tourists from different parts of the country who joined the locals on the auspicious day and prayed for peace in Kashmir and rest of the world.

Reports said churches across the Valley were decorated with Christmas trees, buntings and lights, where local Muslims thronged to greet their Christian friends. The chilly weather didn’t stop people especially small kids from attending the churches for special prayer meetings. They were seen wearing new winter clothes on the occasion.

According to the 2011 Census, out of total 35,631 Christian population of J&K, Kashmir has 11,857 Christian members.