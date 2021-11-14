CIABC demands end of prohibition on liquor trade in Bihar

In the wake of the recent hooch-related deaths, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) once again urged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar to end the prohibition on liquor in the state.

In its letter to the leaders of the NDA constituents – Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Viskassheel Insaan Party, -- the CIABC pointed out that Bihar is paying a heavy price of the prohibition policy in the form of proliferation of unlawful and spurious liquor, hooch tragedies, rise of crime syndicates and loss of legitimate Government revenues.

Bihar’s growth and development has been affected as the state is losing out on revenue from the legitimate liquor trade which is pegged at around Rs 10,000 crore per annum. Since the Nitish Kumar government imposed a ban on liquor in the state, around 150 people have lost their lives in various hooch tragedies, the CIABC said.

Also read: Strict action to be taken against those found violating liquor prohibition law: Bihar CM

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday warned of stern action against those caught flouting the liquor prohibition law, the CIABC has urged him to end prohibition in a manner that the government is able to get revenues for the state’s development without compromising on the desired goals of the prohibition policy.

Direct liquor factories to hire 50% of their workforce as women which will lead to economic self-reliance and empowerment, it said as it proposed a special cess on sale of liquor to fund alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016, banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor in the state. Amid mounting criticisms by opposition camps over his government's alleged failure to enforce the ban, Kumar is also facing the heat from its ally, the BJP, which sought a review of the prohibition law.

Check out latest videos from DH:

(With PTI inputs)