CISF nabs passenger with bullet at Delhi's IGIA

The man landed here from Newark and was bound for Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

  Nov 16 2020, 20:17 ist
  updated: Nov 16 2020, 20:33 ist
An Indian passenger coming from the US has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage, officials said on Monday.

They said V K Gupta was intercepted with a bullet of 9 mm calibre in his bag on Sunday at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

As he had no documents for carrying the live ammunition round and an empty cartridge, the man was handed over to Delhi Police for further probe by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, the officials said.

