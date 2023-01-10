CISF personnel kills self in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

A 35-year-old CISF personnel on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), officials said.

The victim has been identified as Constable Jitendra Kumar, who hailed from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The personnel shot himself using the 9mm service pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the airport around 3:45 pm.

Police said they were investigating the incident after registering a case. Senior CISF personnel also reached the spot soon after the incident took place.