CISF personnel kills self in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

The victim has been identified as Constable Jitendra Kumar, who hailed from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 22:54 ist
The personnel shot himself using the 9mm service pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the airport. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old CISF personnel on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), officials said.

The victim has been identified as Constable Jitendra Kumar, who hailed from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The personnel shot himself using the 9mm service pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the airport around 3:45 pm.

Police said they were investigating the incident after registering a case. Senior CISF personnel also reached the spot soon after the incident took place.

Delhi
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Suicide
CISF
India News

