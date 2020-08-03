CISF to take over Leh airport security; around 100 personnel to be assigned round-the-clock detail

The CISF will take over the security of the Leh airport, the highest-altitude airport in the country, on Tuesday, becoming the 64th airport to be under the paramilitary force's cover.

Officials said around 100 CISF personnel will be providing round-the-clock security to the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, which is located 3,256 metres above sea level. Leh airport 23rd highest commercial airport in the world.

So far, local police have been providing security and the induction of the CISF, which has been designated as a national civil aviation security force, against the backdrop of the increasing strategic importance of the region amid a stand-off with China at the borders.

Officials, however, said the deployment of CISF personnel in the Leh airport, which is in the Union Territory of Ladakh, have been in the consideration for some time. The CISF had taken over the security of the airports in Srinagar in February and Jammu in March.

A decision on handing over the three strategically important airports in Srinagar, Jammu and Leh to the specialised unit of the CISF was also fast forwarded taking into account the security situation in the region where terrorists are waiting for opportunities to launch a strike.

The arrest of the then Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Devender Sharma on charges of ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists also prompted the security establishment to have a re-look at the deployment in these airports, officials said.

At the Leh airport, the CISF will man the airport perimeter, conduct checking of passengers at terminal gates and security checks before boarding the flight. The personnel will be armed with AK rifles and the INSAS.

The function of handing over of airport security on Tuesday will be attended by CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan and senior officials of the AAI and Ladakh administration.