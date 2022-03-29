‘Citizen groups in Kashmir to adopt 1980s Punjab model to finish terrorism’

The recent killing of a policeman and his brother at the hands of militants in Budgam has shaken the people in Kashmir. Some unnamed citizen groups have decided to adopt 1980s Punjab model to finish terrorism in the Valley.

Local English dailies Greater Kashmir and Rising Kashmir reported, quoting sources in the security establishment, that they received inputs indicating that citizens, fed up of despicable murder of common Kashmir by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, had decided to replicate the Punjab model of the 80s wherein several Kahlistani terrorists were lynched by people in broad day light.

“The security establishment has been alerted about this developing scenario to ensure people do not take law into their own hands. There have been several cases in the rest of the country where people have publicly lynched and killed criminals and we are apprehensive of similar situation with vigilante groups becoming active here,” they reported quoting unknown sources.

There has been a rise in the killings of civilians, including members of minority community, by militants in recent months, which has evoked a lot of anger and outrage among people in Kashmir.

The newspapers quoting an unnamed senior citizen from Budgam reporter that civilian groups have promised to fight Pakistan sponsored terrorism in their local areas, kill the terrorists found in their areas and act as a barrier to stop any terrorism activity in their respective mohallas, towns and cities.

However, there was no official confirmation of this development. A senior police officer told DH that anger was brewing among locals against the militants for killing civilians.

“Terrorists are killing civilians to make news as they are soft-targets. This has created fear and anxiety among the population across the Valley. There is every possibility that there may be retaliation from the people as they are being targeted for no sin of theirs,” he revealed.

“If you study Punjab militancy, it was the local population that helped in finishing terrorism. There is every possibility that the same can be replicated in Kashmir,” the officer added.

