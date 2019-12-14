Citizenship Act row: Janpath metro station shuts gates

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday closed entry and exit gates at Janpath metro station in view of a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Janpath has been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.

On Friday also, entry and exit gates at Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations were closed for over an hour owing to protests against the amended citizenship act.

The stations were closed following a Delhi Police advisory in view of the protest march by Jamia Millia Islamia students from the university campus to Parliament to express their opposition to the controversial legislation