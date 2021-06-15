Citizenship order: SC gives time to IUML for rejoinder

Citizenship notification: Supreme Court gives two weeks' time to IUML to file rejoinder 

The IUML plea claimed the order was illegal as the matter related to challenging the CAA was pending before the top court

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jun 15 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 14:27 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted two weeks' time to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to respond to the Union government's contention that its May 28 notification was meant for legal migrants and had nothing to do with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

A bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and M R Shah allowed a plea by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of IUML that the affidavit filed by the Union government was served upon them only on Monday and they required time to file their rejoinder.

The court agreed to grant two weeks' time to the IUML, which filed an application, questioning the validity of the notification which allowed citizenship to non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The plea claimed the order was illegal as the matter related to challenging the CAA was pending before the top court.

Attorney General K K Venugopal appeared for the Centre in the matter.

On Monday, the Union government maintained that the said notification, issued on several representations, does not provide for any relaxations to the foreigners and applies only to those who have entered the country legally with valid passports and visas. 

After the notification, Collectors of 29 districts and Home Secretaries of nine States would be able to exercise powers of the central government to grant citizenship to the specified category of foreigners, it had said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
IUML
Citizenship Amendment Act
Ashok Gehlot

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 