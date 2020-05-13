Civilian killed as CRPF opens fire when vehicle jumps checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

A civilian was shot dead by paramilitary CRPF men in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday after he allegedly jumped at two checkpoints.

Police said that a civilian travelling in a vehicle jumped two checkpoints after which CRPF personnel fired at him near Kawoosa, Narbal in Budgam. “He was shifted to SMHS hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared brought dead,” police said in a statement.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh while confirming the incident said, they were ascertaining further details.

The slain civilian was identified as Peer Mehrajudin, a resident of Beerwah, Budgam. Reports said immediately after the news spread, people in the area took to streets to protest against the incident.

Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Beerwah told DH over the phone that the deceased was running a ‘Khidmat’ Center of J&K Bank and was on the way to Srinagar for some work. “Even if the claims of the police are true that he jumped a checkpoint, they could have easily fired at the tyres of the car. It is ruthlessness to kill a civilian,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah while demanding an impartial investigation into the incident termed the killing as unfortunate. “Very unfortunate. The circumstances surrounding this shooting need to be impartially investigated and findings made known. My condolences to the family of the deceased,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Budgam shortly after the incident.