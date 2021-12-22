Civilian, police officer killed in Kashmir militant attacks

Civilian, cop killed in Kashmir militant attacks

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 22 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A civilian and a police officer were shot dead by militants in two separate attacks in Kashmir on Wednesday.

A police official said militants shot at a civilian identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, 45, at Merjanpora- Eidgah in old city Safakadal of Srinagar this evening. He was immediately shifted to nearby SMHS hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal #Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. #Case registered, investigation going on (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In a separate incident, an assistant sub inspector of police (ASI) was critically injured after militants fired upon him in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday evening.

A police official said pistol-borne militants fired upon ASI Mohammad Ashraf leaving him critically injured with two bullet wounds in neck and chest. He was shifted to a nearby health facility, and was later shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment, he said.

However, he died on the way to Srinagar, the official said and added the area has been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the assailants.

There have been spurt in attacks on civilians and policemen by militants in Kashmir this year.

 In 2021, Srinagar saw around 22 encounters and shoot-outs in and around the city in which 36 people, including seven policemen, 15 militants and 14 civilians were killed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar recently said that the violence in Srinagar shows that Pakistan was hell-bent on disturbing the peace in the Valley, especially in the city.

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
militant

