Civilian shot at by unknown gunmen in Srinagar

A civilian was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.
Police sources said that the attack on the civilian, identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, was reported from Eidgah area of the city.
Khan has been shifted to hospital where doctors are attending to him.
Watch the latest DH vidoes:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries
Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling
Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26
Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace
Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?
Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch