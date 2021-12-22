Civilian shot at by unknown gunmen in Srinagar

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 22 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 18:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A civilian was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police sources said that the attack on the civilian, identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, was reported from Eidgah area of the city.

Khan has been shifted to hospital where doctors are attending to him.

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

