Civilian shot dead by LeT terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

  • May 29 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 01:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A non-Muslim worker was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Monday when he had gone to a market for purchasing milk in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The worker, identified as Deepu from Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area which was provided security, they said. The circus people had their own security as well.

The victim had gone to a nearby market to purchase milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8:30 pm, police said.

The worker was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Also Read | Amid peace, Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

ADGP Vijay Kumar was closely monitoring the situation and directed the district police to intensify their search to nab the killers at the earliest.

A little known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.

Former J-K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a travelling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepak’s soul rest in peace."

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
murder
Lashkar-e-Taiba

