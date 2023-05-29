Civilian shot dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

Civilian shot dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

Case has been registered and investigation is going on, Police added

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Terrorists on Monday fired upon a civilian named Deepu from Udhampur working at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said Police.

 

 A case has been registered and investigation is going on, Police added.

More to follow...

