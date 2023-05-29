Civilian shot dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

Terrorists on Monday fired upon a civilian named Deepu from Udhampur working at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said Police.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on, Police added.

