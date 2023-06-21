CJI performs asanas with SC judges, staff on Yoga Day

CJI Chandrachud leads SC judges, staff in performing yoga asanas on 9th International Yoga Day

Participation in the event was voluntary and yoga asanas were performed under the supervision of experts in the field.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 15:57 ist
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with others performs yoga during a session on the International Yoga Day. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges on Wednesday performed yoga asanas to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga at the apex court premises here.

Besides the CJI and other judges, officers and staff members participated in the event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall at the newly-constructed additional building complex of the top court.

The participation in the event was voluntary and yoga asanas were performed under the supervision of experts in the field.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India
DY Chandrachud
International Yoga Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

 