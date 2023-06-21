CJI Chandrachud leads SC judges, staff in performing yoga asanas on 9th International Yoga Day

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges on Wednesday performed yoga asanas to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga at the apex court premises here.
Besides the CJI and other judges, officers and staff members participated in the event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall at the newly-constructed additional building complex of the top court.
The participation in the event was voluntary and yoga asanas were performed under the supervision of experts in the field.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making