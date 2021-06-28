CJI Ramana condoles death of 77 lawyers due to Covid-19

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday paid tributes to 77 members of the Bar who lost their lives due to Covid-19.

A bench presided over by the CJI expressed condolence on behalf of the Supreme Court judges.

The apex court reopened on Monday after summer vacation.

"We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association that 77 advocates who were members of SCBA have lost their lives to Covid-19," he said.

The court observed two-minute silence for the departed souls.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was appearing in the first matter appreciated the "noble and necessary" gesture of the top court.

He said, "we know many court staff also lost their lives, we express our condolences to the departed souls".

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, president SCBA, who appeared in the next matter, said members of the bar appreciated the gesture of the top court to pay tribute to the lawyers.