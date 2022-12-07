CJI releases updated version of SC mobile App, law officers can view court proceedings in real time

Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Wednesday released an updated Version 2.0 of the official Mobile App of Supreme Court of India, which will give access to law officers and nodal officers of various union ministries to watch court proceedings real time.

The first version of SCI Mobile App was released in 2019 on the Constitution Day. Since November 26, 2019, SCI Mobile App has been downloaded by 100000+ users, a statement from the Public Relations Office said.

"SCI Mobile App is free to download App providing useful information of pending and decided cases. The SCI Mobile App provides personalized Dashboard containing Cause Lists, Case Status, Daily Orders, Judgments, Latest Updates, Office Reports, Circulars and much more.

All the relevant information can be accessed and downloaded through user friendly interface," it said.

In updated version, the Attorney General for India, Solicitor General of India, Law officers as well as Nodal Officers of Central Ministry/Department can view the Case Status, Orders, Judgments, and other relevant information in the cases of interest, it added.

The SCI Mobile App Version 2.0 will provide real time information on Interlocutory or Miscellaneous applications and documents filed in the case. Further, copy of applications and documents e-filed by the other party will also be available in PDF format.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play store while the iOS version will be available in a week's time.

"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application", the CJI said.

He made the announcement before the start of the day's work. "The law officers and nodal officers of the union ministries can watch in real time the status of their case filed, order, judgements, and pendency of their cases", CJI Chandrachud said.

During the pandemic, then Chief Justice NV Ramana had granted access to few media persons to enable them to watch court proceedings virtually.

(With inputs from PTI)