After Ram temple, Clamour rises for Kashi, Mathura

Clamour rises for 'liberating' Kashi Vishwanath, Mathura temples after Ram temple brick-laying ceremony

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 06 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 20:22 ist
Devotees wait to perform 'abhishek' of Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple

After Wednesday's brick laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, there seemed to a renewed clamour among the saints, especially those associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for 'liberating' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

The seers have also decided to celebrate August five as the 'freedom day for Lord Ram' every year so that the future generations do not forget the sacrifices made by the Hindus for the Ram Temple.

All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP), an apex body of the seers in the country, on Thursday said that the fight for the Ram Temple had now ended and now it was the turn of Kashi and Mathura.

"We have got Ram Temple.....now we will liberate the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura," the AIAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said.

"Kashi and Mathura are also blots for the Hindus....they must also be freed," he said. The Mahant appealed to the seers and saints to launch a "peaceful movement" to 'free' Kashi and Mathura.

Senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar had also called for 'liberating' Kashi and Mathura.

According to the sources, the chief priest, who had performed the rituals for the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya on Wednesday, wanted to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'liberate' Kashi and Mathura but was stopped by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust, which was overseeing Temple construction work.

The chief priest Gangadhar Pathak said that he wanted the prime minister to promise 'liberation' of the twin temples as 'dakshina' (a gift in cash or kind or promise given to the priests by the person for whom he performs the puja).

Pathak was heard mentioning the term 'dakshina' several times while performing the rituals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

VHP
Ram Temple
Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Kashi Vishwanath Temple
mathura

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 