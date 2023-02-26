UP: Clash between two groups leaves four injured

Clash between two groups in UP village leaves four injured

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar, said that two groups in the village clashed on Saturday and some shots were also fired

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr ,
  • Feb 26 2023, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 11:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were injured in a clash over land in Sirora village of the district, police said Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar, said that two groups in the village clashed on Saturday and some shots were also fired. 

Police have arrested a man and his son for opening fire during the clash.

