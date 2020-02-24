Clash erupts between pro & anti CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

Clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday with agitators pelting stones at each other.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups.

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

Clashes broke out Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi after a large number of people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act blocked a road, while similar sit-ins started in several others part of the national capital.