Clash erupts between pro & anti CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2020, 13:07pm ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 13:07pm ist
"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC tweeted. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday with agitators pelting stones at each other.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups.

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

Clashes broke out Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi after a large number of people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act blocked a road, while similar sit-ins started in several others part of the national capital.

