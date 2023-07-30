Clashes during 'tazia' procession in Varanasi

Clashes during 'tazia' procession in Varanasi; heavy police force deployed

PTI
PTI, Varanasi ,
  • Jul 30 2023, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 02:36 ist
Clashes during Muharram procession. Credit: PTI Photo

Members of Shia and Sunni communities clashed during a Muharram procession in the Doshipura area of the city on Saturday, leaving a few of them injured and some vehicles damaged, officials said.

Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain has reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said they are ascertaining what caused the scuffle.

A police official said one of the injured persons has been sent to the BHU Hospital for treatment.

"There was a minor scuffle between Shia and Sunni communities in the Doshipura area of the city under Jaitpura police station. There was stone-pelting and some persons were injured," he said requesting anonymity, and without specifying the number of people injured.

Commissioner of Police Jain said, the members of the two communities came face-to-face during the 'tazia' procession in the Doshipura area.

"Stones were pelted by both sides. The police separated them. In order to control the situation, a heavy police force along with RAF personnel has been deployed. Police are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident, and efforts are on to nab those involved," he said.

Jaitpura police station SHO Mathura Rai said six-seven vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting.

