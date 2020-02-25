Class 10, 12 CBSE exams on February 26 postponed in violence-affected northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled on Wednesday in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

There are a total of 86 centres in northeast Delhi. While Class 10 students had English exam, Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media.

"The exam will be conducted in rest parts of Delhi as per earlier schedule. A fresh date for the exam in northeast Delhi will be announced shortly," a CBSE official said on Tuesday.

Central Board of Secondary Education: On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/IFFtedikVR — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that schools in the area would continue to be closed on Wednesday.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11