Class 10 student gangraped, pushed off school terrace in UP's Ayodhya, dies; 3 booked

A 15-year-old student of class 10 was pushed off the terrace of her school here after allegedly being gangraped by its manager and sports teacher, police said on Saturday, adding the girl died on the spot.

The incident took place on Friday in the private school, they said.

The school management initially told the police that the girl died after falling from a swing. However, when police scanned the CCTV footage, they found that the girl had fallen from the terrace of the school building, officials said.

Read | Student leader arrested for raping domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh

Police have registered a case against school manager Brijesh Yadav, principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports teacher Abhishek Kannaujia under sections 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Saturday afternoon, the postmortem of the body was conducted and then it was cremated in presence of police. The girl's father performed the last rites, the officials said.

In his complaint, the victim's father said that even after the school was closed for summer vacation, her daughter was called to the school by the principal.

"After she reached the school, manager of the school Brijesh Yadav and sports teacher Abhishek Kannaujia gangraped her and to hide the crime, they threw her from the terrace of the school," the father alleged.

In the preliminary investigation, police found that the school administration tried to mislead them regarding the incident and also cleaned the traces of blood from the place where the student had fallen.

Read | UP: 15-year-old girl raped by tuition teacher

Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (City) Madhuban Singh told PTI, "On Saturday afternoon, on the complaint of the family of the girl student, a case was registered against the school principal, school manager and a sports teacher for gangraping the minor girl, murdering her, erasing the evidence and hatching criminal conspiracy and also under the POCSO Act."

He added that the matter is being investigated.

When asked whether the postmortem report has confirmed rape, Singh said, "The (copy of the) postmortem report that has reached us is unreadable...it will take time for the original report to reach us."

Meanwhile, on social media, several people have demanded the arrest of the accused and action against them.