Class 12 student dies in Ambala after army vehicle allegedly rams bike

A police officer said a case had been registered and investigation was underway

  Sep 05 2022, 15:56 ist
A class 12 student died allegedly after an army vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Air Force Road here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when Udit and Lokesh, students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ambala Cantonment, were going to the school on a motorcycle.

They fell on the road after the army truck allegedly hit their two-wheeler, police said.

Also Read | Road crashes claimed 1.55 lakh lives in India in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: Govt data

Police said the two were rushed to the Army hospital where Udit was declared dead on arrival.

Lokesh has suffered serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment.

A police officer said a case had been registered and investigation was underway.

