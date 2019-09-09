Class 4 student raped by vice-principal & class teacher

A class 4 student of a school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was allegedly raped by two school teachers including the vice-principal in the sickroom of the institution, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at Katras police station against the two teachers of the Topchanchhi-based school after the girl accused them of raping her in the sickroom of the institution a month ago, the police said.

The Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishor Kaushal, told reporters on Sunday that the FIR was lodged on Saturday based on the nine-year-old victims complaint and that the "matter is serious.

"The police are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken on the basis of medical test report," the SSP said.

Medical test of the girl was conducted on Sunday at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital, the PMCH Superintendent, Dr H K Singh, said.

Police recorded the statement of the girl in a local court under section 164 after the FIR was registered, the SSP said.

The FIR was lodged against the two teachers, including the vice-principal, and school's sickroom nurse, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

According to the FIR, a month ago the girl had fainted in her classroom.

A teacher sent her to the sickroom, where the nurse gave her medicine, and she lost consciousness. She was allegedly raped and the vice-principal and the class teacher were allegedly involved in the crime, police said.

A few days later the girl's family took her to a doctor as she was not well.

The doctor apprehended something wrongdoing with the girl.

When asked, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents on Friday. A team of senior police officers questioned the students, teachers and the principal of the school.

The Principal of the school, Tanushree Banerjee, said she was not informed about the alleged incident.

"I don't believe as sickroom of the school remains crowded with students. However, the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police in their investigation," she said.