Clerics booked under PSA were instigating youth: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that two prominent religious clerics and five alleged activists of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), who were booked under Public Safety Act three days back, were instigating youth despite being warned several times.

Under the public safety act, the authorities have the power to put a person behind bars without any trial for up to two years.

“There are reports that some of the clerics are doing the same practice but soon after getting the proper evidence, they too will be booked,” Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

The seven people booked on September 17 belonged to different Islamic schools of thought or religious organisations, including Barelvi, Jamiat ahle Hadees or Salafi and banned JeI.

The ADGP said they have legal options to restrain clerics who spread hatred. “While some are being sensitised and let go, PSA is the last option when someone continues to indulge in a wrong practice,” he said and added maintaining law and order situation is not the duty of Police only but people too can play an important role in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.