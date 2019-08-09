Cloud bursts claims four lives in Uttarakhand

Incidents of cloud bursts in the hill state of Uttarakhand claimed lives of four people, including a child and a woman, even flood threat loomed large on Uttar Pradesh following rise in the water level of major rivers.

According to the reports, two persons, including a woman and a six-year old child, were killed after their house caved in owing to heavy rain following a cloud burst over Tharti village in Tehri-Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, about 600 kilometre from here, on Friday.

In another incident of cloud burst at Haripur village in Pauri Garhwal district in the hill state, two persons were killed after their house collapsed, reports said.

Sources said that several roads in the state had been closed following incidents of landslides at many places in Uttarakhand. The Kedarnath (a famous Hindu shrine) highway was also closed after a portion of the road was swept away in the rains near Agastyamuni in Rudraprayag district.

UP also stared at floods following rise in the water level of almost all the major rivers, including the Ganga, the Ghaghra, the Rapti and others, sources said.

Dozens of villages in Barabanki and Baharaich districts had been inundated with flood waters forcing the residents to take shelter elsewhere.

Large tracts of fields were also inundated with flood waters destroying crops worth several crores of rupees, reports said.

In the holy town of Varanasi, the the cremation platforms at the famous Manikarnika Ghat were completely submerged under waters of the swollen Ganga.