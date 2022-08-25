Cloudburst death toll climbs to 11 in Uttarakhand

The death toll in the cloudbursts that hit Uttarakhand recently has risen to 11 with the recovery of more bodies from the debris in affected areas and an injured dying at a hospital here.

Three more bodies were recovered on Wednesday from Bhaiswar and Sarkhet areas of Dehradun while an elderly man injured in a cloudburst died during treatment at Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant, the disaster control room said on Thursday.

Dehradun and Tehri districts have reported five deaths each so far while one death was reported in Pauri district on the day the disaster struck last week.

Eight people, four each in Dehradun and Tehri district, are still missing as rescue operations continue.