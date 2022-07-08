Cloudburst hits Amarnath cave area, five dead as rescue operation under way

A cloudburst hit near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday claiming five lives, officials said.
The cloudburst hit the cave area at around 5.30 pm after heavy rains, they said.
Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters, the officials said.
