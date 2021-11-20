Cloudy sky in Delhi-NCR, drizzle likely to follow

Cloudy sky in Delhi-NCR, drizzle likely to follow

The relative humidity at 9 am was recorded at 85 per cent

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

People in Delhi-NCR woke up to a cloudy sky on Saturday and are likely to witness drizzle later in the day, India Meteorological Data (IMD) said.

The minimum and maximum temperatures for the day are likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, the maximum temperature for the tled at 25.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 9 am was recorded at 85 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital at 9 a.m. was 350, against Friday's 348.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants at 9 a.m. was recorded at 36 and 65, respectively, both within the satisfactory limit.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in 'Very poor' category today, but is likely to improve and reach in the lower end of 'Very Poor' category on November 20."

"The air quality is likely to improve significantly from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds and reach in 'Poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," it added.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
AQI
weather forecast
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

 