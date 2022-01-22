Clubhouse chat case: Delhi cops arrest man from Lucknow

The 18-year-old's mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining investigations at Delhi by evening, police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2022, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 13:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse app in which objectionable and abusive comments were passed against women, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that a team was sent to Lucknow and Rahul Kapoor, who registered himself with the user-ID 'Bismillah' on the app, was apprehended.

Also read: 3 arrested for 'obscene' Clubhouse chat against Muslim women

Kapoor claims that he created an audio chat room on Clubhouse on the instructions of a person, he identified as 'Sallos', Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra said.

The officer said Kapoor also told the team that he handed over the chat room's moderator key to 'Sallos'.

The 18-year-old's mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining investigations at Delhi by evening, police said.

Further details are awaited.

