Clubhouse chat case: Delhi cops arrest teenager from Lucknow

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested from Lucknow by the Delhi Police in connection with a derogatory discussion on Muslim women on the Clubhouse app.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police's Special Cell) K P S Malhotra said the arrested person has been identified as Rahul Kapoor, who allegedly created a user ID 'Bismillah' and participated in the Clubhouse discussion.

This is the fourth arrest in the case with earlier three being made by Mumbai Police from Haryana on Thursday. The discussion was held on Monday afternoon on the audio platform, where account holders can discuss issues in groups.

Delhi Police had registered a case following a direction from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which demanded action against some people who made "obscene comments against Muslim women" on the app.

The arrest came after technical surveillance by a team sent to Lucknow, where Kapoor was arrested.

"Kapoor had registered himself with the user-ID 'Bismillah'. He has claimed that he created the audio chat room on the instructions of a person whom he identified as ‘Sallos’. He later handed over the moderator key to him. Kapoor’s mobile phone has been seized," Malhotra said.

After registering a case on the basis of a complaint from a woman on January 19, Mumbai Police had arrested Jaishnav Kakkar (21), a commerce student and a law student Yash Parashar (22) from Faridabad while Akash Suyal (19), a Class XII graduate, was apprehended from Karnal.

The Clubhouse chat created an uproar after videos of the discussion were posted on Twitter and other social media platforms. This comes two weeks after the Bulli Bai App case where doctored photographs of Muslim women were uploaded and auctioned. Five youths were arrested — three by Mumbai Police and two by Delhi Police. One of the arrested was the creator of a similar app called Sulli Deals six months ago.

Following the registration of a separate case in the capital, Delhi Police had written to Clubhouse seeking information about those who created the chatroom to discuss "Muslim Gals (sic) are more beautiful than Hindu Gals (sic)'.

The DCW in its notice to Delhi Police had said that it has taken sou-moto cognisance of how Muslim women were being referred to in a disparaging way. "In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls. The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought from Delhi police urgent and strict action against the persons involved," it said.

