CM Arvind Kejriwal launches online OPD registration system for Delhi maternity hospital

Work is underway on the Delhi government's hospital management information system, and it will be completed within a year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Launching a mobile application and a web-based online OPD registration and appointment system of the Dada Dev maternity hospital through video-conferencing, the chief minister said other hospitals should also adopt the system.

"Women patients will no longer need to wait in long queues and now, can register and get doctors' appointment through this app. There should be no crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and social distancing needs to be maintained," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government was integrating its hospitals, Mohalla clinics and polyclinics through the hospital management information system (HMIS), and the process will be completed within a year.

Once established, the HMIS will do away with long queues and crowds at the government hospitals, he said.

The chief minister also said the bed capacity at the Dada Dev hospital was being increased from 106 to 281, and this would be completed soon.

"If two-three women are being treated on a single bed, this is not right, especially in Delhi, which is the national capital. This issue will be solved with the expansion of the hospital that will be done in the coming days," he said.

Dada Dev hospital conducts close to 10,000 deliveries in a year, and it is very important for the people of the area, the chief minister said.

He said the app will be a convenient solution especially for pregnant women in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic as they would no longer be required to stand in long queues for registration.

"The app has various features, and we will integrate all those features with our hospital management information system to improve the system's efficiency," Kejriwal said.

The app can be used for OPD as well as flu registration. Registration numbers will be sent via SMS to the given mobile phone number, a government statement said.

A simple and secure process, queue-less appointment, no waiting time, minimal contact with all healthcare provider and other patients are some of the benefits of the app, it added.