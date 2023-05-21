CM Khattar launches community policing, outreach programme 'Haryana Uday'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched a community policing and outreach programme ‘Haryana Uday' here.

The programme aims at strengthening community ties and relations between the district administration, law enforcement agencies and the public.

It will be implemented in the entire state from June 1.

After releasing the calendar of Haryana Uday during a ‘Raahgiri Day’ event organised at Sector 79, Khattar said that a safer and more inclusive society can be created if people actively participate in this outreach programme.

“To achieve these goals, the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police will start community policing and outreach programmes,” he said.

According to the programme calendar, events like Strong/Fitman Haryana and three-day Mahila Bazar in Gurugram will be organised next month and International Yoga Day on June 21 will also be celebrated.

Apart from this, sports competitions for people above the age of 60 years and another Mahila Bazar will be organised in Faridabad in July.

Deputy Commissioners will start the outreach programme in their respective districts from June 1. They will conduct various events including Jan Samvad, pond cleaning and plantation drives

The Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police, in their respective districts, will conduct events like Raahgiri, sports competitions and awareness campaigns about drug abuse.