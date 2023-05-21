CM Khattar launches 'Haryana Uday' programmes, policies

CM Khattar launches community policing, outreach programme 'Haryana Uday'

The programme aims at strengthening community ties and relations between the district administration, law enforcement agencies and the public

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • May 21 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:49 ist
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched a community policing and outreach programme ‘Haryana Uday' here.

The programme aims at strengthening community ties and relations between the district administration, law enforcement agencies and the public.

It will be implemented in the entire state from June 1.

After releasing the calendar of Haryana Uday during a ‘Raahgiri Day’ event organised at Sector 79, Khattar said that a safer and more inclusive society can be created if people actively participate in this outreach programme.

“To achieve these goals, the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police will start community policing and outreach programmes,” he said.

According to the programme calendar, events like Strong/Fitman Haryana and three-day Mahila Bazar in Gurugram will be organised next month and International Yoga Day on June 21 will also be celebrated.

Apart from this, sports competitions for people above the age of 60 years and another Mahila Bazar will be organised in Faridabad in July.

Deputy Commissioners will start the outreach programme in their respective districts from June 1. They will conduct various events including Jan Samvad, pond cleaning and plantation drives

The Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police, in their respective districts, will conduct events like Raahgiri, sports competitions and awareness campaigns about drug abuse.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

 