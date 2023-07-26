Former MP Vijay Darda, son get 4-yr jail in coal scam

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-yr jail to former MP Vijay Darda, son

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria to three years in jail.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 16:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded a four-year jail term to ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

All three convicts were taken into the custody after the court order.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria to three years in jail.

Delhi HC orders closure of coaching centres operating without fire NOC

These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd, which was convicted in the case.

In the 13th conviction in the coal scam, a massive political scandal which rocked the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, the court had on July 13 convicted seven accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

