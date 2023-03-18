Coconuts banned in Himachal temple during Navratri fair

Coconuts banned inside temple in Himachal's Chintpurni during Navratri fair

Deputy Commissioner (Una) Raghav Sharma said that the decision was taken in view of the safety of the devotees

PTI
PTI, Una, Himachal Pradesh,
  • Mar 18 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Devotees will not be allowed to carry coconuts inside Mata Chintpurni temple here during the Navratri fair which will begin next week, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (Una) Raghav Sharma on Friday said that in view of the safety of the devotees, there will be a complete ban on taking coconuts to the temple during the fair period.

The Chintpurni Navratri fair will begin on March 22.

Also Read | Quarrying banned around Karnataka's Karinjeshwara Temple

Coconuts will be collected from the devotees at the main gate of the temple, the DC said, adding Home Guards and police will also keep a close watch on beggars.

To maintain law and order during the festivities, the fair area will be divided into four sectors and around 400 police and home guard personnel will be deployed, he said.

CCTV cameras will be installed in the area so that untoward incidents caused by anti-social elements can be prevented, the DC said.

Darshan slip will be mandatory for the devotees. The devotees can get the slips from Baba Shri Maidas Sadan, New Bus Adda and Shambhu Barrier, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Temples
Navratri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 