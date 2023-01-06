Rajasthan: Cold continues, relief likely from Saturday

Cold conditions continue to affect Rajasthan, relief likely from Saturday

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday night

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 06 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Intense cold conditions continued to affect daily life in Rajasthan where the night temperature fell below zero degrees in Bikaner and Sikar districts.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, followed by Churu at 1 degree, the Met office said.

The night temperature was recorded at 1.1 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran), 1.6 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk), 1.7 degrees in Nagaur, 3.6 degrees in Jaipur, 3.8 degrees in Phalodi (Jodhpur), 4.5 degrees in Alwar and 4.7 degrees in Ganganagar.

There is a possibility of a two to four degrees Celsius increase in the minimum and maximum temperatures in most parts of the state over the next 48 hours due to the partial effect of a weak Western Disturbance, a Met official said.

There are strong chances of respite from the ongoing extreme cold wave, dense fog and cold day conditions from Saturday. The weather will be cloudy in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and surrounding areas of northwestern Rajasthan for the next two to three days, the official added.

However, the conditions are not favourable for rain.

