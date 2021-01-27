Cold wave prevails in Kashmir, minimum temp below zero

Cold wave prevails in Kashmir, minimum temperature below freezing point

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 12 degrees Celsius

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 27 2021, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 12:40 ist
A man carries a gas cylinder in a ski resort in Gulmarg, some 55km north of Srinagar. Credit: AFP File Photo

The minimum temperature in Kashmir stayed below freezing point on Wednesday and is expected to remain so till the next week with the weatherman forecasting the possibility of a Western Disturbance hitting the valley on February 2.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, up from minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius – down from minus 2.8 degree Celsius  the previous night, they said.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 12 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius – marginally down from previous night's minus 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in the south recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures are expected to remain below freezing point for the next week due to the possibility of a Western Disturbance on February 2.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

While 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kashmir
Cold Wave
Srinagar
Pahalgam
Gulmarg
Kupwara

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 