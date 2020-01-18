Cold wave prevails in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday where a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility in the morning at a few places.

In Punjab, Amritsar was the coldest place recording a bone-chilling minimum of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana (8.3 deg C), Patiala (8.2 deg C), Adampur (8.2 deg C), Halwara (5.8 deg C), Bathinda (5.4 deg C), Faridkot (4 deg C) and Gurdaspur (7.7 deg C) also experienced a cold night, a meteorological department official said.

In Haryana, Hisar (4.1 deg C), Ambala (6.9 deg C), Karnal (8.6 deg C), Narnaul (6.5 deg C), Rohtak (6.8 deg C), Bhiwani (6.2 deg C) and Sirsa (4.8 deg C) registered below normal minimum temperatures.

Chandigarh registered a night temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was above normal range.

The official said a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility in the morning at Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Amritsar, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur across both states.