Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with minimum temperatures a few degrees below normal at many places in both the states.

Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place in the state recording 1.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places, Amritsar recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was eight degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur recorded their lows of 5.6, 5.8, 2.6 and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Union Territory Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of seven degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of eight degrees Celsius while Hisar's minimum was 3.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa recorded their minimums of 4.2, 2.6, 4.6, 3.5, and 2.2 degrees Celsius.