Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place in the state recording 1.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 28 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 13:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with minimum temperatures a few degrees below normal at many places in both the states.

Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place in the state recording 1.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places, Amritsar recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was eight degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur recorded their lows of 5.6, 5.8, 2.6 and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Union Territory Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of seven degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of eight degrees Celsius while Hisar's minimum was 3.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa recorded their minimums of 4.2, 2.6, 4.6, 3.5, and 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab
Haryana
cold weather
Winter

What's Brewing

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

 