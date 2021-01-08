Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana; Hisar coldest at 4.4 degrees Celsius

Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana

  • Jan 08 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:35 ist
Commuters make their way along a road amid foggy conditions in Amritsar. Credit: AFP File Photo

Cold weather conditions continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana with Hisar turning out to be the coldest place on Friday.

Hisar in Haryana recorded its low at 4.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its low at 12.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said here.

In Haryana, Ambala and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 10.5 and 8 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures at Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 9.5, 9.4, 7.2 and 7.1 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 10, 9.4 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, up to seven degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were 12.6, 11.1, 11.8, 8, 11 and 9.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Dense fog was also witnessed at many places including Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Punjab
Haryana
India Meteorological Department

