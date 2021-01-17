Cold weather conditions prevail at many places in Haryana, Punjab

Cold weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius

  Jan 17 2021
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Cold weather conditions continued to persist at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with temperatures hovering below the normal limits.

According to Meteorological Department officials, Narnaul in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

Hisar, too, experienced a cold night at 3.4 degrees Celsius, down four notches, while Sirsa, Bhiwani and Rohtak registered below normal minimums at 4 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees, and 5.6 degrees respectively.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded below normal minimum at 3.4 degrees, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur, too, recorded below normal lows at 5.5 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot and Adampur recorded respective minimum temperatures of 7.3 degrees, 7.6 degrees, 7.4 degrees, 8.6 degrees and 7.5 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius.

During the past few days, maximum temperatures, too, have been hovering 6-10 notches below normal at most places in the two states and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the MeT officials said that fog reduced visibility early in the morning at most places in the two states.

