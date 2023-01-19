College student stabbed to death while intervening in fight between two groups in Uttar Pradesh

An 18-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death when he intervened in a fight between two groups of students in the Medical Police Station area here, officials said on Thursday.
The fight occurred on Wednesday between students of classes 11 and 12 on one side and B.Sc students on the other. Kartik was allegedly stabbed by a class 12 student, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.
Also Read | Two students consume poison in UP school after parents reject relationship
Asked about the reason for the fight, the SSP said prima facie it appear to be due to some girl. A student has been detained in this connection and a search is on for two class 12 students, the police officer said.
