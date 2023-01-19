College student stabbed to death in UP

College student stabbed to death while intervening in fight between two groups in Uttar Pradesh

The fight occurred on Wednesday between students of classes 11 and 12 on one side and B.Sc students on the other

PTI
PTI, Meerut ,
  • Jan 19 2023, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 10:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death when he intervened in a fight between two groups of students in the Medical Police Station area here, officials said on Thursday.

The fight occurred on Wednesday between students of classes 11 and 12 on one side and B.Sc students on the other. Kartik was allegedly stabbed by a class 12 student, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Also Read | Two students consume poison in UP school after parents reject relationship

Asked about the reason for the fight, the SSP said prima facie it appear to be due to some girl. A student has been detained in this connection and a search is on for two class 12 students, the police officer said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Stabbing

What's Brewing

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

 