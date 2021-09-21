Collegium reiterates recommendations on transfer of five HC judges; makes public resolution on elevation

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, on Tuesday reiterated its recommendations for the transfer of five High Court judges including one from Karnataka. It also made public its September 16 resolutions, recommending the elevation of judges as Chief Justices of eight High Courts, including of Karnataka, and transfer of five sitting Chief Justices, including Justice Akil A Kureshi.

In its meeting held on Tuesday, the Collegium reiterated its recommendations for the transfer of Justice Rajan Gupta from Punjab and Haryana to Patna HC, Justice P B Bajanthri from Karnataka to Patna HC, Justice S P Sharma from Rajasthan to Patna HC, Justice T Amarnath Goud from Telanagana to Tripura HC and Justice Subhash Chand from Allahabad to Jharkhand High Court.

This reiteration comes after these names were returned by the Union government.

On Tuesday, the Collegium also approved for transfer of Justice Sureshwar Thakur from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In its meeting held on September 16, the Collegium recommended elevation of judges as Chief Justices of eight High Courts.

The resolution has then approved Justices Rajesh Bindal for the Allahabad High Court, Prakash Srivastava for the Calcutta High Court, Prashant Kumar Mishra for the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Ritu Raj Awasthi for the Karnataka High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma for the Telangana High Court, Ranjit V More for the Meghalaya High Court, Aravind Kumar for the Gujarat High Court, and R V Malimath for the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Bindal was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on April 29, as the polling got over in West Bengal. He was caught in the standoff between the Trinamool Congress and the Centre after elections in West Bengal.

In another statement, which was also published on the top court's website on Tuesday, the list of five Chief Justices who have been transferred to other High Courts was also given.

Justice Kureshi, who is currently Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, was recommended to head the Rajasthan High Court, while Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty will go to Tripura High Court in his place.

Other Chief Justices to be transferred are Arup Kumar Goswami from Andhra Pradesh to the Chhattisgarh High Court, Mohd Rafiq from Madhya Pradesh to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and Biswanath Somadder from Meghalaya to the Sikkim High Court.

The Collegium also made public its yet another statement recommending for "transfer/re-transfer" of 17 High Court judges.

